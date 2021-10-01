State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 62.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SiTime by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,104.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $239.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

