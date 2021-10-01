State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

