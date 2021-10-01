State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.42. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.