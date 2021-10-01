State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 56,649 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $5.50 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

