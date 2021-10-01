StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.42.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

