Stacks (STX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.56 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $20.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,283,654 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

