Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $122.02. Approximately 10,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 530,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,561 shares of company stock worth $18,647,532. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

