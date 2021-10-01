Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Raised by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,561 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,532 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -265.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

