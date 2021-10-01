Splintershards Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $86.22 million and $14.86 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,687,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

