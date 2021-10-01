SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK)

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

