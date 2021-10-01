Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

NYSE:SRC opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

