SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SPI opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

