SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stake Boosted by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,480,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $504,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 192,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,781. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

