SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

