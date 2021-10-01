SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,407 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPTN stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.