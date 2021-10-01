Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $16.59. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 47,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.8694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.