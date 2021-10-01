S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $483.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $498.00 to $483.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

