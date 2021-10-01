Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Southern First Bancshares worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFST opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

