Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPHS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

