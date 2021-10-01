Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 12.1%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) fell 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 136,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 119,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

