Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

