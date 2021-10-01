Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.