Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.