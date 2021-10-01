Societe Generale Downgrades Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to Hold

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $588.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $591.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.33. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.