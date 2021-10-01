Societe Generale Downgrades Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $588.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $591.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.33. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.