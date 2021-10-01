SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.46.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$35.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.