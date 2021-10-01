SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

