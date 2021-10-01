Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SNPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Snap One stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

