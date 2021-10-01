Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,068. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.60.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

