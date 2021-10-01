Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 194 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.15. 33,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,115. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

