Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

