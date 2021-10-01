Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 671 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,937. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

