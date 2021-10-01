Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $126,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

