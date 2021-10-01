SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 4.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.46. 19,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,741,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

