SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.58. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of SLG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.89. 1,545,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,209. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after buying an additional 175,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

