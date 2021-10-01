Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SNLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land stock remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.