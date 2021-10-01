SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Reaches $2.47

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and $8.86 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005664 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

