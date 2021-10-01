Simon G. Kukes Buys 56,430 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 56,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes acquired 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

PED stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

