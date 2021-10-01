Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 221,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,931. The stock has a market cap of C$850.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.41. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

