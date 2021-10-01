Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.10

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 3141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Signify Health by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signify Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signify Health by 815.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
