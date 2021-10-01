Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.10

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 3141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Signify Health by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signify Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signify Health by 815.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

