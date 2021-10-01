Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.74 ($64.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €56.18 ($66.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,420 shares. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.60.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.