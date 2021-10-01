Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.74 ($64.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €56.18 ($66.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,420 shares. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.