Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Decreases By 96.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VGII traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

