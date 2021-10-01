Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 74.4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

