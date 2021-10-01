Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 74.4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
