Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Increases By 209.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the August 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $99.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
