Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Increases By 209.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the August 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $99.87.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,316 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $14,274,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.