Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Grows By 209.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the August 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

