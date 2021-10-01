Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rises By 390.5%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

