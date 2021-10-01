Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Grows By 744.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 744.7% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

