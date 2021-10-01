Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Drops By 71.7%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 1,103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

