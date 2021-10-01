Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Declines By 97.3%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIHU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

