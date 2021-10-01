Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 950.0%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSLLF remained flat at $$162.00 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

