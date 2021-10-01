Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 950.0%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SSLLF remained flat at $$162.00 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39.
About Siltronic
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.