Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Decreases By 81.7%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 578,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Shares of SCPAF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

