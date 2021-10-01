Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Grows By 300.0%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ROHCY stock remained flat at $$48.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. ROHM has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

